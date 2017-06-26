Djokovic to have Agassi throughout Wi...

Djokovic to have Agassi throughout Wimbledon

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Novak Djokovic will have coach Andre Agassi in his corner for as long as required at Wimbledon as the Serb tries to claim back one of his lost grand slam titles. The 30-year-old teamed up with the eight-times major winner before the French Open, having split with his long-time coaching team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr Will phartts 33,192
News The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywoo... 17 hr ThePharter 5
News Burns and Thornton pose nude for ESPN Body Issu... 22 hr Thornton phart 2
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach 22 hr Named phart 2
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) Sun ThePhaart 76
News NFC North: Offseason headlines for each team Sun The phartss 4
News Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta... Sun The phartse 3
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,050 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC