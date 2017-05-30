Djokovic survives early scare to enjo...

Djokovic survives early scare to enjoy smooth progress

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

Novak Djokovic avoided more French Open drama with a straight-sets win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach the quarter-finals. After fighting back from two sets to one down to beat Diego Schwartzman in the third round, the defending champion was no doubt hoping for an easier evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more' 21 min ut sheep 3
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) 11 hr ReadsPharts 21
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... 13 hr Bodily phart 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 16 hr What Phart 33,141
News Chargers LB Stephen Cooper suspended 4 games (Apr '08) 19 hr He pharts 14
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? Sat YouPhartz 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Fri Chance Phartt 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC