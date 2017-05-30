Djokovic survives early scare to enjoy smooth progress
Novak Djokovic avoided more French Open drama with a straight-sets win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach the quarter-finals. After fighting back from two sets to one down to beat Diego Schwartzman in the third round, the defending champion was no doubt hoping for an easier evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more'
|21 min
|ut sheep
|3
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|11 hr
|ReadsPharts
|21
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|13 hr
|Bodily phart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|What Phart
|33,141
|Chargers LB Stephen Cooper suspended 4 games (Apr '08)
|19 hr
|He pharts
|14
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|Sat
|YouPhartz
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Fri
|Chance Phartt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC