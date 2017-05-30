Diore Lia a non-runner in Investec Derby at Epsom
The daughter of Yeats had been a controversial runner in the Derby after she was well beaten on two racecourse starts this season. She was initially due to have been partnered by 7lb claimer Gina Mangan, but the British Horseracing Authority blocked her from riding due to a lack of experience.
