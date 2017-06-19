Desperate Dan sorry for positive coca...

Desperate Dan sorry for positive cocaine test but ITF provisionally suspends him

14 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

British number three Dan Evans has been handed a provisional suspension by the International Tennis Federation after testing positive for cocaine in April. Evans, who is ranked 50th in the world, will now miss Wimbledon next month and could face a ban of up to four years.

Chicago, IL

