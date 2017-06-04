Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after car overturned
Authorities say former Lakers player and ex-Knicks head coach Derek Fisher has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he flipped his vehicle on a California highway. Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after car overturned Authorities say former Lakers player and ex-Knicks head coach Derek Fisher has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he flipped his vehicle on a California highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|ReadsPharts
|21
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|4 hr
|Bodily phart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|What Phart
|33,141
|Chargers LB Stephen Cooper suspended 4 games (Apr '08)
|10 hr
|He pharts
|14
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|20 hr
|YouPhartz
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Fri
|Chance Phartt
|2
|specialized crosstrail jammed
|Jun 2
|WePhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC