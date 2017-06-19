Dawid Malan makes history as England score 181 in T20 series decider
Dawid Malan made the highest score by an England Twenty20 debutant as South Africa were set 182 to win the NatWest International Series decider in Cardiff. Malan turns 30 at the start of September and has had to wait patiently for his opportunity in the international arena.
