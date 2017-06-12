David Weir reveals personal struggle after unsuccessful Rio Olympics
Six-time Paralympic gold-medallist David Weir has revealed he suffered depression in the aftermath of his unsuccessful Rio 2016 campaign. The 38-year-old won two golds in 2008 and four more at London 2012 and has 10 Paralympic medals in all, but failed to add to his tally last summer and had a fractious relationship with some members of the Great Britain coaching staff.
