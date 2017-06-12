David Weir reveals personal struggle ...

David Weir reveals personal struggle after unsuccessful Rio Olympics

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

Six-time Paralympic gold-medallist David Weir has revealed he suffered depression in the aftermath of his unsuccessful Rio 2016 campaign. The 38-year-old won two golds in 2008 and four more at London 2012 and has 10 Paralympic medals in all, but failed to add to his tally last summer and had a fractious relationship with some members of the Great Britain coaching staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Los Angeles Chargers: Is Teddy Bridgewater the ... 36 min Money pharts 6
News Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense? 37 min Quality pharts 15
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr OnlyPharts 33,165
News Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08) Tue JustPhart 33
News Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expans... Tue ReallyPharts 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Mon FortyPhartsc 6
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... Mon There pharts 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC