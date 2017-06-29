David Wagner signs new two-year contract at Huddersfield
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner and his assistant Christoph Buehler have signed new two-year contracts with the newly-promoted club. The German pair have been rewarded with improved deals after guiding the club to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their first full season at the John Smith's Stadium.
