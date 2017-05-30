David Goffin sees French Open challen...

David Goffin sees French Open challenge ended by ankle injury

3 hrs ago

Tenth seed David Goffin was forced to retire during his third-round match at the French Open after suffering an ankle injury in a fall. The Belgian was leading Horacio Zeballos 5-4 in the opening set on Court Suzanne Lenglen when he tripped over the covers at the back of the court.

Chicago, IL

