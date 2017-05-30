Cubs finish sweep of Cardinals

Cubs finish sweep of Cardinals

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Ian Happ's first home run wound up in the street, and his second drew a curtain call from the screaming crowd. Happ hit two homers, pinch hitter Jon Jay drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh with a single and Chicago beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... 1 hr BothPhart 2
News Soccer This New England Revolution goal was ver... 1 hr WhenPhart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr ThenPharts 33,143
News Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more' 8 hr Spouted phartse 4
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) 23 hr ReadsPharts 21
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Sun Bodily phart 4
News Chargers LB Stephen Cooper suspended 4 games (Apr '08) Sun He pharts 14
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC