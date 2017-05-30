Cubs finish sweep of Cardinals
Ian Happ's first home run wound up in the street, and his second drew a curtain call from the screaming crowd. Happ hit two homers, pinch hitter Jon Jay drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh with a single and Chicago beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
