Cubs catcher Miguel Montero calls out Jake Arrieta for Nationals' 7 SB's Cubs catcher Miguel Montero blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2ugeHT5 WASHINGTON - Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.