Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives d...

Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives deny tax fraud allegations

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives have denied allegations that he defrauded the Spanish tax office of 14.7million euros . The Real Madrid forward has been accused by Madrid's regional state prosecutor of four counts of tax fraud relating to image rights payments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 58 min OnlyPharts 33,165
News Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense? 6 hr YourPhartzs 11
News Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08) Tue JustPhart 33
News Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expans... Tue ReallyPharts 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Mon FortyPhartsc 6
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... Mon There pharts 4
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... Mon Makes pharts 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC