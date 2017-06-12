Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives deny tax fraud allegations
Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives have denied allegations that he defrauded the Spanish tax office of 14.7million euros . The Real Madrid forward has been accused by Madrid's regional state prosecutor of four counts of tax fraud relating to image rights payments.
