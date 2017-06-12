Cristiano Ronaldo vows to 'stay quiet...

Cristiano Ronaldo vows to 'stay quiet' over tax fraud allegations

10 hrs ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has said "sometimes the best answer is to be quiet" in the wake of allegations he defrauded the Spanish tax office of 14.7million euros . The Portugal captain has been accused by Madrid's regional state prosecutor of four counts of tax fraud relating to image rights payments.

Chicago, IL

