Cristiano Ronaldo vows to 'stay quiet' over tax fraud allegations
Cristiano Ronaldo has said "sometimes the best answer is to be quiet" in the wake of allegations he defrauded the Spanish tax office of 14.7million euros . The Portugal captain has been accused by Madrid's regional state prosecutor of four counts of tax fraud relating to image rights payments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Soon pharrt
|33,171
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|6 hr
|OncePhartss
|10
|Vikings to Induct Moss, Rashad into Ring of Honor
|7 hr
|InductPharts
|2
|Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense?
|Wed
|The Phart
|19
|Los Angeles Chargers: Is Teddy Bridgewater the ...
|Wed
|Money pharts
|6
|Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08)
|Jun 13
|JustPhart
|33
|Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expans...
|Jun 13
|ReallyPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC