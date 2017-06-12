Cristiano Ronaldo - outraged' and determined to leave Real Madrid
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is "outraged" at what he feels is unfair treatment by Spanish tax authorities and is determined to quit the club and the country. Press Association Sport understands the 32-year-old feels he is being singled out for disproportionate treatment after prosecutors accused him of defrauding the authorities of 14.7million euros .
