Cristiano Ronaldo in focus after Confederations Cup tie
Press Association Sport looks at the contribution of the 32-year-old, who is in the spotlight after appearing determined to quit Real Madrid and Spain over his unhappiness at a tax investigation. Hit the crossbar in the first half in the build-up to Portugal's disallowed goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cosby Prosecutor Unfazed By Mistrial, Vows To T...
|2 hr
|YesPhart
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|17 hr
|WellPhart
|12
|2012 NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns Join the... (Mar '12)
|Sat
|AndPhartss
|199
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|Sat
|There phartse
|92
|Adrian Peterson says one thing about his scouti...
|Sat
|AndPharts
|2
|Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense?
|Sat
|ThePharts
|31
|Cristiano Ronaldo - outraged' and determined to...
|Sat
|LeavePhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC