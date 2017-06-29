Cricket to return to free-to-air television

English cricket will return to free-to-air television in 2020 after the BBC won live broadcast rights for 21 matches each summer, including men's and women's internationals and the England and Wales Cricket Board's new Twenty20 competition. Sky Sports was also successful in holding off competition from BT Sport to retain its position as the main rights holder for the 2020-2024 period, with the intensity of the bidding process leading to a combined windfall of A 1.1billion for the ECB.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.