Cricket partnership aims to encourage young boys to take up ballet
Billy Elliot may have been a hit film and musical, but getting young boys to follow in the light-footed miner's son's footsteps and take up dance is still a challenge. Now the Royal Academy of Dance is hoping to boost the numbers and find the next Rudolf Nureyev or Mikhail Baryshnikov by launching a new initiative encouraging boys to take up ballet.
