Cody Bellinger salvages a win over Br...

Cody Bellinger salvages a win over Brewers with 12th inning home run

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

MILWAUKEE >> Cody Bellinger homered in the 12th inning off Milwaukee Brewers reliever Neftali Feliz, salvaging a 2-1 win Friday for the Los Angeles Dodgers on a night when ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw recorded his 2,000th strikeout. Kenley Jansen pitched two scoreless innings for the win, stranding the potential tying run at third with one out in the speedy Jonathan Villar by striking out Orlando Arcia looking and getting Travis Shaw to pop out to short.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) 3 min Sere 16
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... 15 hr Chance Phartt 2
specialized crosstrail jammed 19 hr WePhartse 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu Back phartt 33,133
News Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r... Thu ThinkPharts 8
News One-Armed Chiefs Coach? Thu One Phartz 2
News Mike Tirico to Call Thursday Night Football for... Thu Call Phartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC