Chiefs release WR Maclin in midst of voluntary workouts

In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin reaches for a first down next to Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo during an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs released Maclin in a stunning move Friday, June 2, midway through their voluntary workouts, bringing an abrupt ending to the tenure of what was arguably general manager John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid's biggest free-agent acquisition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.