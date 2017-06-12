Champions Chelsea face Burnley opener

Champions Chelsea face Burnley opener

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

The new season's fixtures which were announced on Wednesday morning saw Antonio Conte's team given a Stamford Bridge opener on the weekend of August 12/13. Runners-up Tottenham start away from home for the seventh successive season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Los Angeles Chargers: Is Teddy Bridgewater the ... 36 min Money pharts 6
News Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense? 37 min Quality pharts 15
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr OnlyPharts 33,165
News Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08) Tue JustPhart 33
News Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expans... Tue ReallyPharts 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Mon FortyPhartsc 6
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... Mon There pharts 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC