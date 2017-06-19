Cavs, GM Griffin part after title, 3 straight NBA Finals
In this Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert answers a question before an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin have decided to part ways following three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.
