British Cycling review verdict could see Jess Varnish take legal action
An "insulted" Jess Varnish is threatening legal action over her removal from the Great Britain cycling team after a much-delayed report criticised governing body British Cycling's handling of her case. Now 26, Varnish was dropped shortly after failing to qualify for the Rio Olympics in the women's team sprint at the World Track Championships in March 2016.
