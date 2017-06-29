Britain's Alex Ward qualifies for Wim...

Britain's Alex Ward qualifies for Wimbledon

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Leigh Journal

Britain's Alex Ward was a shock qualifier for Wimbledon after Marcus Willis saw his dreams of a Centre Court return dashed. Ward, ranked a lowly 855 in the world, caused a major shock by beating Russia's Teymuraz Gabashvili, a player ranked 679 places higher, to secure his place in Friday's main draw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sam Bradford's fatal flaw 3 hr SamPhartzx 3
News Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster 6 hr WhoPhartzz 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr KnewPhartzz 33,223
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... 10 hr Brick phart 2
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) 12 hr BuyPhartsx 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) 17 hr TimePhartse 10
News Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l... 17 hr BullPhartse 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,482 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC