Britain's Alex Ward qualifies for Wimbledon
Britain's Alex Ward was a shock qualifier for Wimbledon after Marcus Willis saw his dreams of a Centre Court return dashed. Ward, ranked a lowly 855 in the world, caused a major shock by beating Russia's Teymuraz Gabashvili, a player ranked 679 places higher, to secure his place in Friday's main draw.
