Boy, 13, arrested for murder in 14-year-old's death

Mom reveals she spent $25k on her son's Arabian-themed prom send-off with supercars, a camel and THREE dates as a reward after he nursed her through cancer while keeping a 3.76 GPA Nick Gordon is arrested for 'repeatedly punching his new girlfriend in the face in a fit of jealous rage and holding her captive in their home' two years after the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown Donald Trump Jr says his dad only told James Comey he 'hoped' the FBI would drop investigation into ex-NSA Mike Flynn and calls hysteria at former director's testimony 'ridiculous' EXCLUSIVE - Back to business: Meghan Markle is spotted for the first time since Pippa's wedding as she touches down in Texas without her boyfriend Prince Harry 'MS-13 is a virus...you have to kill it': Former gang member describes how he was initiated by being beaten up for 13 seconds and saw stabbing people as 'very normal' The chilling ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.