Bournemouth sign Nathan Ake from Chelsea for club record fee

4 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Bournemouth have signed Chelsea defender Nathan Ake for a club record fee, reported to be in the region of A 20million. The 22-year-old Holland international, who spent the first half of last season on loan with the Cherries, has put pen to paper on a long-term deal at the Vitality Stadium, the Premier League club have announced.



