Blaney takes Pocono 400 for first Cup...

Blaney takes Pocono 400 for first Cup victory

Ryan Blaney held off Kevin Harvick down the stretch in a thrilling finish and won his first career NASCAR Cup race Sunday at Pocono Raceway. The 23-year-old Blaney, a third generation driver, won for the first time in 68 career starts and made it to victory lane for the second straight day.

