Blaney takes Pocono 400 for first Cup victory
Ryan Blaney held off Kevin Harvick down the stretch in a thrilling finish and won his first career NASCAR Cup race Sunday at Pocono Raceway. The 23-year-old Blaney, a third generation driver, won for the first time in 68 career starts and made it to victory lane for the second straight day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|1 hr
|RightPhart
|4
|Los Angeles Chargers: Is Teddy Bridgewater the ...
|2 hr
|Like Phartse
|4
|14 super successful people share the books they...
|2 hr
|Super Phartse
|2
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|2 hr
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|2 hr
|Well Phartse
|2
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Sun
|FindPhart
|229
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Sat
|Remember phartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC