Ben Brown and Ross Taylor handed captaincy duties at Sussex

Sussex have named Ben Brown as captain for the remainder of their Specsavers County Championship campaign while Ross Taylor will take charge of the side for the NatWest T20 Blast. Brown makes the step up from vice-captain for the final eight games of the Division Two season after Luke Wright stood down earlier this month.

