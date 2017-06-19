Barcelona's Lionel Messi offers to pay extra fine to avoid jail sentence
Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi has offered to pay an additional fine of 500,000 euros to ensure he avoids a 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud that a judge is expected to suspend, a Spanish state prosecutor said. The fine-for-time deal was presented by Messi's lawyers to the judge who will rule on whether to suspend his sentence - as is widely expected - state prosecutor Isabel Lopez Riera said.
