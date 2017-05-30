Australia under orders to be vigilant as security becomes priority

Australia are under orders to be vigilant as security becomes a priority for all Champions Trophy teams, but Steve Smith knows they must leave those concerns off the pitch against Bangladesh at The Oval. Smith's men practised as scheduled at the ground on Sunday morning, barely 12 hours after the terror attack at nearby London Bridge killed seven people and injured a further 48. The International Cricket Council has released a statement confirming enhanced security measures would continue to be reviewed "in line with the threat levels".

