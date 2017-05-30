Australia under orders to be vigilant as security becomes priority
Australia are under orders to be vigilant as security becomes a priority for all Champions Trophy teams, but Steve Smith knows they must leave those concerns off the pitch against Bangladesh at The Oval. Smith's men practised as scheduled at the ground on Sunday morning, barely 12 hours after the terror attack at nearby London Bridge killed seven people and injured a further 48. The International Cricket Council has released a statement confirming enhanced security measures would continue to be reviewed "in line with the threat levels".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|1 hr
|Bodily phart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|What Phart
|33,141
|Chargers LB Stephen Cooper suspended 4 games (Apr '08)
|7 hr
|He pharts
|14
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|17 hr
|YouPhartz
|2
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|Sat
|OhPhart
|19
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Fri
|Chance Phartt
|2
|specialized crosstrail jammed
|Fri
|WePhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC