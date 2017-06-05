Australia frustrated by rain at the Oval
Australia were denied a crucial win in the Champions Trophy as rain washed out their second match in a row and saved Bangladesh from elimination. Bangladesh, who had to avoid defeat to keep alive any hopes of qualification from Group A, were skittled for 182 but Australia's likely stroll to victory was curtailed by bad weather at 83 for one.
