Aston Villa make determined effort to sign John Terry
Owner Tony Xia said on Wednesday he would not enter into a public conversation about the possible signing of the former England captain. However, Press Association Sport understands talks have taken place between Villa and the Terry camp with a view to the move becoming a reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adrian Peterson can't stop eating seafood in Ne...
|58 min
|SeasonPhartsz
|5
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|10 hr
|Was phartz
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|LandedPharts
|33,177
|Warren Sapp to donate brain for medical research
|18 hr
|Donate phart
|3
|Vikings taking back the North? SKOL
|18 hr
|Taking phart
|2
|Green Bay fanatic marries woman named Marie Pac...
|18 hr
|Named phart
|2
|Jerry Jones, Hall of Fame group meet Pope Franc...
|18 hr
|Hall phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC