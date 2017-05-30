Assistant coach Paul MacLean leaves D...

Assistant coach Paul MacLean leaves Ducks after 2 seasons

4 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

MacLean was hired as an assistant to Bruce Boudreau in 2015, and stayed with Anaheim after Boudreau was fired and replaced by Randy Carlyle in 2016. The Ducks won the Pacific Division title in both of MacLean's seasons.

Chicago, IL

