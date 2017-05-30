Assistant coach Paul MacLean leaves Ducks after 2 seasons
MacLean was hired as an assistant to Bruce Boudreau in 2015, and stayed with Anaheim after Boudreau was fired and replaced by Randy Carlyle in 2016. The Ducks won the Pacific Division title in both of MacLean's seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Who cares
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Back phartt
|33,133
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|7 hr
|ThinkPharts
|8
|One-Armed Chiefs Coach?
|12 hr
|One Phartz
|2
|Mike Tirico to Call Thursday Night Football for...
|12 hr
|Call Phartz
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|18 hr
|Pens pharts
|5
|Minnesota Timberwolves D-League affiliate Iowa ...
|Wed
|League Phartsz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC