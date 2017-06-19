Anil Kumble quits as India coach due to - untenable partnership' with Virat Kohli

Anil Kumble claims an 'untenable partnership' with captain Virat Kohli meant he could no longer carry on as head coach of India. The 46-year-old led India to the final of the Champions Trophy, where they were defeated by fierce rivals Pakistan at The Oval, and had been expected to continue as the squad headed out for a limited-overs tour of the Caribbean, which starts on June 23. Kumble had taken on the role 12 months ago, guiding India to 12 victories from 17 Test matches with just one defeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.