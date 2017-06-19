Anil Kumble quits as India coach due to - untenable partnership' with Virat Kohli
Anil Kumble claims an 'untenable partnership' with captain Virat Kohli meant he could no longer carry on as head coach of India. The 46-year-old led India to the final of the Champions Trophy, where they were defeated by fierce rivals Pakistan at The Oval, and had been expected to continue as the squad headed out for a limited-overs tour of the Caribbean, which starts on June 23. Kumble had taken on the role 12 months ago, guiding India to 12 victories from 17 Test matches with just one defeat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cosby Prosecutor Unfazed By Mistrial, Vows To T...
|8 hr
|Should phart
|6
|Bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints in ...
|Mon
|SoundsPhart
|3
|Adrian Peterson says one thing about his scouti...
|Mon
|SaysPharts
|4
|2012 NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns Join the... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|DryPharts
|202
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|Jun 17
|There phartse
|92
|Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense?
|Jun 17
|ThePharts
|31
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC