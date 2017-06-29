Andy Murray will start Wimbledon title defence against qualifier or lucky loser
Andy Murray will begin his Wimbledon title defence against either a qualifier or lucky loser and has been drawn in the same half as French Open champion Rafael Nadal. Murray will not find out his opening-round opponent until later on Friday but the Scot has been handed a potentially tricky first week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|I pharted
|33,229
|Sam Bradford's fatal flaw
|16 hr
|SamPhartzx
|3
|Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster
|19 hr
|WhoPhartzz
|2
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|23 hr
|Brick phart
|2
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Thu
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Thu
|BullPhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC