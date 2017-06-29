Andy Murray will start Wimbledon titl...

Andy Murray will start Wimbledon title defence against qualifier or lucky loser

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

Andy Murray will begin his Wimbledon title defence against either a qualifier or lucky loser and has been drawn in the same half as French Open champion Rafael Nadal. Murray will not find out his opening-round opponent until later on Friday but the Scot has been handed a potentially tricky first week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr I pharted 33,229
News Sam Bradford's fatal flaw 16 hr SamPhartzx 3
News Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster 19 hr WhoPhartzz 2
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... 23 hr Brick phart 2
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) Thu BuyPhartsx 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Thu TimePhartse 10
News Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l... Thu BullPhartse 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC