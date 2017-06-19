Andy Murray suffers shock first-round...

Andy Murray suffers shock first-round defeat to lucky loser at Queen's

Andy Murray's Wimbledon warm-up could hardly have gone worse as the British number one crashed out of the Aegon Championships first round to lucky loser Jordan Thompson. Thompson was called up to replace the injured Aljaz Bedene just a few hours earlier on Tuesday but the world number 90 played the match of his life to beat Murray 7-6 6-2.

