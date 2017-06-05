Andy Murray keen to make up for US Op...

Andy Murray keen to make up for US Open defeat against Kei Nishikori

8 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

Andy Murray is looking to make amends for one that got away when he takes on Kei Nishikori in the French Open quarter-finals on Wednesday. The world number one was the favourite to claim the title at the US Open last summer after winning Wimbledon and Olympic gold, but came unstuck in a dramatic quarter-final against Nishikori.

Chicago, IL

