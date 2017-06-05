Andy Murray keen to make up for US Open defeat against Kei Nishikori
Andy Murray is looking to make amends for one that got away when he takes on Kei Nishikori in the French Open quarter-finals on Wednesday. The world number one was the favourite to claim the title at the US Open last summer after winning Wimbledon and Olympic gold, but came unstuck in a dramatic quarter-final against Nishikori.
