Alvaro Arbeloa retires from football
The 34-year-old Spaniard made three Premier League appearances for the Hammers last season before being released and in an interview with Marca he revealed he was hanging up his boots. The full-back spent three years with Liverpool before returning to the club for whom he made his senior debut, Real Madrid, in 2009.
