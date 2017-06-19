Alvaro Arbeloa retires from football

Alvaro Arbeloa retires from football

11 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

The 34-year-old Spaniard made three Premier League appearances for the Hammers last season before being released and in an interview with Marca he revealed he was hanging up his boots. The full-back spent three years with Liverpool before returning to the club for whom he made his senior debut, Real Madrid, in 2009.

