Alfie Hewett fights back to claim French Open crown in dramatic wheelchair final

Teenager Alfie Hewett became the first British winner of the men's wheelchair singles title at the French Open with a dramatic victory over defending champion Gustavo Fernandez. The 19-year-old from Norwich lost the first eight games and saved two match points in the second-set tie-break before going on to win 0-6 7-6 6-2.

