Alessandrini's late goal lifts Galaxy to 2-2 tie with Dynamo
Romain Alessandrini scored in stoppage time and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night. Alessandrini poked a cross past Bradford Jamieson in the fourth minute of injury time.
