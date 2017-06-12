Alessandrini's late goal lifts Galaxy...

Alessandrini's late goal lifts Galaxy to 2-2 tie with Dynamo

Romain Alessandrini scored in stoppage time and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night. Alessandrini poked a cross past Bradford Jamieson in the fourth minute of injury time.

