AB de Villiers fit to face India in crucial Champions Trophy clash
South Africa captain AB de Villiers has won his fitness battle for Sunday's crunch Champions Trophy showdown with India at the Oval. De Villiers picked up a hamstring problem during Wednesday's defeat to Pakistan which cast doubt on his participation for a match that will see the winner progress to the semi-finals and the loser head home.
