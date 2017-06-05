AB de Villiers fit to face India in c...

AB de Villiers fit to face India in crucial Champions Trophy clash

Read more: Swindon Advertiser

South Africa captain AB de Villiers has won his fitness battle for Sunday's crunch Champions Trophy showdown with India at the Oval. De Villiers picked up a hamstring problem during Wednesday's defeat to Pakistan which cast doubt on his participation for a match that will see the winner progress to the semi-finals and the loser head home.

