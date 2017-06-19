8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v Tyson II
June 28 represents the 20th anniversary of the evening Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ears during their world heavyweight title rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Mike Tyson returned to boxing two years later and beat Julius Francis and Lou Savarese on British soil 2. It had originally been scheduled for May 3 1997 but, after Tyson suffered a cut over his left eye during training, it was postponed until June 28 of that year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywoo...
|3 hr
|ThePharter
|5
|Burns and Thornton pose nude for ESPN Body Issu...
|9 hr
|Thornton phart
|2
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|9 hr
|Named phart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|TooPharts
|33,190
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|Sun
|ThePhaart
|76
|NFC North: Offseason headlines for each team
|Sun
|The phartss
|4
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Sun
|The phartse
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC