5 contenders to replace Claude Puel at Southampton
Having introduced a then-unknown Mauricio Pochettino to English football in 2013, Southampton have a habit of unearthing managerial gems. Following the departure of Claude Puel they will need to do so again if they are to maintain their push for European qualification in an increasingly competitive Premier League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|3 hr
|Super phart
|8
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|UntilPhartss
|33,167
|Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense?
|17 hr
|The Phart
|19
|Los Angeles Chargers: Is Teddy Bridgewater the ...
|18 hr
|Money pharts
|6
|Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08)
|Tue
|JustPhart
|33
|Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expans...
|Tue
|ReallyPharts
|2
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC