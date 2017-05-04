You have to control what you say about players, warns Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger says he would always try to avoid publicly criticising his players in the manner Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has this season. The Gunners welcome United to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon with the once bitter title rivals now battling it out for the outside chance of sneaking into the top four of the Premier League.
