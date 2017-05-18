Yelena Isinbayeva urged to stand down from Russia anti-doping agency role
Russian pole vault great Yelena Isinbayeva must step down as the chair of Russia's disgraced anti-doping agency RUSADA before it is allowed to resume testing this summer. The World Anti-Doping Agency suspended RUSADA and its main Moscow laboratory in November 2015 after an independent commission revealed its central role in covering up and facilitating Russian sport's systematic cheating.
