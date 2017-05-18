Yelena Isinbayeva urged to stand down...

Yelena Isinbayeva urged to stand down from Russia anti-doping agency role

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Russian pole vault great Yelena Isinbayeva must step down as the chair of Russia's disgraced anti-doping agency RUSADA before it is allowed to resume testing this summer. The World Anti-Doping Agency suspended RUSADA and its main Moscow laboratory in November 2015 after an independent commission revealed its central role in covering up and facilitating Russian sport's systematic cheating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 min Anthony Gima 33,063
News Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor... 54 min Las pharts 2
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 57 min They pharts 8
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 59 min This pharts 11
News Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12) 13 hr HePharted 32
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... 23 hr Advertiser phart 2
News Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r... Thu Gets pharts 6
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC