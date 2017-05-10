WTA critical of Ilie Nastase involvement at Madrid Open
Following Simona Halep's final victory over Kristina Mladenovic, her fellow Romanian and Fed Cup captain Nastase appeared on court in Madrid and was photographed with the world number eight. Nastase is currently serving a provisional suspension by the International Tennis Federation as a result of his behaviour during April's Fed Cup tie against Great Britain.
