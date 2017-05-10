Wizards survive on John Wall's clutch...

Wizards survive on John Wall's clutch shot

8 hrs ago

The All-Star point guard drained a game-winning pull-up 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left on Friday night to deliver the Wizards a 92-91 win in a do-or-die Game 6 in Washington, D.C. After six hard-fought games full of haymaker runs and physicality, the Celtics and Wizards will play a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday for the right to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. Washington trailed by five after Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas knocked down back-to-back shots - an 18-foot stepback along the baseline over the outstretched arms of Markieff Morris, and a 25-foot pull-up bomb after a Wall miss - with 1:34 remaining.

