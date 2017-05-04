Wizards ride hot start to victory over Celtics in Game 3
John Wall scored 24 points, Isaiah Thomas was held to 13 and the Washington Wizards jumped out to a hot start and rode it to a 116-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in a technical foul-filled Game 3 on Thursday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1. The Wizards used a 22-0 first-quarter run to take a 34-12 lead as Thomas and the Celtics kept missing shots and turning the ball over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex...
|2 hr
|Made Phart
|2
|'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba...
|2 hr
|Volcano Phart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Cucumbers pharts
|32,967
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|12 hr
|Link phart
|223
|McCown eyes Jets' starting gig, relishes role o...
|12 hr
|Holding phart
|4
|Nation 17 mins ago 10:10 p.m.SUV in Aaron Herna...
|12 hr
|Magic phart
|4
|Texas Legislature fetes former Cowboys quarterb...
|14 hr
|Texas phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC