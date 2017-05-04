Wizards ride hot start to victory ove...

Wizards ride hot start to victory over Celtics in Game 3

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

John Wall scored 24 points, Isaiah Thomas was held to 13 and the Washington Wizards jumped out to a hot start and rode it to a 116-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in a technical foul-filled Game 3 on Thursday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1. The Wizards used a 22-0 first-quarter run to take a 34-12 lead as Thomas and the Celtics kept missing shots and turning the ball over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex... 2 hr Made Phart 2
News 'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba... 2 hr Volcano Phart 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Cucumbers pharts 32,967
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 12 hr Link phart 223
News McCown eyes Jets' starting gig, relishes role o... 12 hr Holding phart 4
News Nation 17 mins ago 10:10 p.m.SUV in Aaron Herna... 12 hr Magic phart 4
News Texas Legislature fetes former Cowboys quarterb... 14 hr Texas phart 3
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,824 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC