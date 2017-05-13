West Ham United's - deal of the centu...

West Ham United's - deal of the century' on stadium just got worse for taxpayers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Guardian

West Ham United has become embroiled in further controversy after it emerged the club will pay just a fraction of the A 2.3 million annual business rates bill on its London Stadium home. Owners E20 Stadium, a joint venture between publicly funded London Legacy Development Corporation and Newham Council, have revealed the Hammers will pay additional rates on just the retail and office space in the 66,000-capacity stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky 4 hr InPhart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Was phart 33,080
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 9 hr KneePHART 15
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 10 hr MustPhartzz 19
News Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor... May 19 Las pharts 2
News Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12) May 18 HePharted 32
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... May 18 Advertiser phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,800 • Total comments across all topics: 281,181,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC