West Ham United's - deal of the century' on stadium just got worse for taxpayers

West Ham United has become embroiled in further controversy after it emerged the club will pay just a fraction of the A 2.3 million annual business rates bill on its London Stadium home. Owners E20 Stadium, a joint venture between publicly funded London Legacy Development Corporation and Newham Council, have revealed the Hammers will pay additional rates on just the retail and office space in the 66,000-capacity stadium.

