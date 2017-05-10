West Ham boss Slaven Bilic refusing to give up on Andy Carroll
Former Newcastle and Liverpool frontman Carroll has missed more than 100 matches through injury since he joined West Ham in 2012. The 28-year-old's latest ailment, a groin problem, means he will sit out the Hammers' final home game of the season against Liverpool on Sunday.
