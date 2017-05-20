Wenger tells Arsenal fans: I can take you to the next level

The Gunners boss signed a new two-year contract extension with the club on Wednesday and insists he has "unlimited ambitions" for the next two years Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has vowed that, with the support of the fans, he can help take the club to the next level. Goal reported on Tuesday that Wenger had agreed a contract extension at the club , with the Gunners having now officially confirmed that the Frenchman is staying put for at least two more years.

